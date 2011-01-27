The vast majority of South African CEOs questioned in a recent survey anticipate their business in the rest of the continent to expand over the next year.

A CEO survey published by PwC found that 94% of South African company heads expect their business in Africa to grow in the next 12 months.

PwC interviewed 32 South African CEOs in the ICT, financial services, and consumer and industrial products and services industries.

Other interesting insights that emerged from the survey include: