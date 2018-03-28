PRESS OFFICE: AVCA

On the back of successful industry gatherings in Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Cairo, Cape Town, and Lagos, the pan-African industry association continues to showcase the fastest-growing economies in the world by convening the industry in Morocco this April. Global and African dignitaries, investors, and business-leaders will discuss the latest developments affecting diverse industries and geographies within the private equity ecosystem.

Hosted by AVCA, the agenda incorporates experienced industry perspectives from the likes of CDC Group, Coronation Capital, DLA Piper, and Verod Capital.

The landmark occasion will involve keynote addresses, panel discussions, investor and portfolio company spotlights, and roundtables from the following:



Lamia Boutaleb , Secretary of State to the Minister of Tourism, Air Transport, Crafts and the Social Economy, Kingdom of Morocco

Hicham Zanati Serghini , Chief Executive Offcer, la Caisse Centrale de Garantie

Brahim Benjelloun-Touimi , Group Executive Managing Director, Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur

Dr Boutheina Ben Yaghlane , Chief Executive Officer, Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (Tunisie)

ZouhaÏr Bennani , Chief Executive Officer, Labelvie

Adil Douiri , Chief Executive Officer, Mutandis

Eric Lefort , Chief Executive Officer, Premium

Mamadou Biteye , Managing Director, The Rockefeller Foundation

Stéphane Bacquaert , Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Wendel Africa

Isabelle Bébéar , Head of International Affairs and Management Programs, Bpifrance Investissement

Antony Barker , Director of Pensions and Chief Investment Officer, Santander UK

Nicolas Gauthey , Senior Strategist, Impact and Alternative Investments, AXA Investment Management

Christophe Karvelis , Chief Executive Officer, Capzanine

Jeffrey Leonard , Chief Executive Officer, Global Environment Capital Company

Vikram Raju , Executive Director and Portfolio Manager, Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners

Wellington Masekesa , Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer, Public Investment Corporation

Simon Nyakundi , Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Railway Staff Retirement Scheme

Richard Rincón , Senior Investment Officer, Emerging Market, University of Texas Investment Management Company

Murray Grant , Managing Director, Intermediated Equity, CDC Group

Maria Kozloski , Global Head and Chief Investment Officer, Private Equity Funds, International Finance Corporation

Kevin Njiraini , Regional Lead, Private Equity Funds, Sub-Saharan Africa, International Finance Corporation

Robert Zegers, Chief Investment Officer, The African Development Bank



Locating the summit in Morocco ­reflects the tremendous growth that has taken place in North Africa over the past few years and highlights the country’s favourable business environment and powerful economy. Morocco accounts for the region’s largest share of private equity investments and following re-entry into the African Union (AU), Marrakech serves as the ideal location to celebrate the 15th anniversary of AVCA’s Conference.

The conference will focus on investment prospects within Africa, the continent’s infrastructure needs, how development finance institutions are supporting SMEs, start-ups as well as VC firms investing in them, new narratives driving the continent’s transformation, the rise of family offices looking to Africa, how African private equity funds are delivering alpha, sustainability and impact investing, and value creation via exits – all unique perspectives from a diverse range of investors shaping the industry and landscape.

Note: Media will have full access to all conference sessions over the two days and will be able to interview speakers and sponsors. Media facilities, food and refreshments are provided. Please note that this does not include closed door sessions.

What: The 15th annual AVCA Conference, consisting of a comprehensive programme of high level speakers and moderators who will cover key market trends, industry updates, and sector insights. More information on the conference is available here.

When: 22-24 April 2018

Where: Mövenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi, Marrakech, Morocco

About AVCA

AVCA is a pan-African industry body which promotes private investment in Africa. AVCA's diverse membership is united by a common purpose: to be part of the Africa growth story. With a global and growing member base, AVCA members span private equity and venture capital firms, institutional investors, foundations and endowments, pension funds, international development finance institutions, professional service firms, academia, and other associations.

To register to attend the conference as a journalist, please contact:

Myriam Karbal

Email: myriamkarbal@gmail.com

Tel: +212 621 535 903

Theo Cooke

Email: tcooke@africapractice.com

Tel: + 44 (0)7825 867 962

For all other enquiries, please contact:

Email: conference@avca-africa.org

Tel: +44 (0)20 3874 7008

www.avcaconference.com