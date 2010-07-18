5 points of advice when travelling to Angola for business
For those interested in doing business in Angola, a visit to the country is highly recommended as personal relations are crucial.
For those interested in doing business in Angola, a visit to the country is highly recommended as personal relations are crucial. The Netherlands Embassy in Luanda has published the following points of advice:
Agreements are normally only made once a personal relationship is established; therefore take time to socialise during the visit. Because of the importance of this, agreements are often made at a late phase during negotiations.
Angolans are often relatively formal in the first few meetings. Formal clothing in these occasions is highly appreciated.
Bureaucracy and corruption have diminished but have not fully disappeared.
The preferred language is often Portuguese as few people have mastered English. It therefore might be advisable to use Portuguese or hire a translator during a visit or correspondence.
Have direct communication by phone before sending any (general) emails.