Africa will soon see the launch of a budget hotel concept that charges guests as low as US$29 a night.

UK-based African investment company, Lonrho, has announced that it will bring the easyHotel franchise to the continent. According to a company statement, Lonrho has acquired the rights to open and operate an easyHotel network across Africa.

easyHotel is part of the UK-based easyGroup, owner of no-frills brands such as airline easyJet and easyInternetcafé.

easyHotel’s unique low-cost business model allows the company to offer rooms at cheaper rates. “Typical easyHotel customers seek a modern, comfortable bedroom for the night, placing a higher priority on exceptional value rather than the peripheral services that make traditional hotels more expensive,” said Lonrho.

easyHotel rooms are generally quite small and toiletries (except soap and shampoo) are not supplied. The use of the television and housekeeping is at an extra charge. Reservations must be made online.

The company said that the opening schedule will focus on African cities already served by easyJet as well as other urban hubs on the continent. A target for fifty properties by 2016 has been set.

“The African market is being stimulated by an increasing inflow of tourist and business visitors combined with an indigenous population of a billion people with a rapidly growing disposable income,” the company added.

“The low-cost value hotel market is currently undeveloped on the continent yet is arguably the fastest growing sector of the global and African hotel markets,” said David Lenigas, executive chairman of Lonrho.