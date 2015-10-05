PRESS OFFICE: ICB 2015 Forum Key decision-makers and investors will be among the 800 participants expected November 19-21 at the 2015 ICB Forum – Invest in Congo-Brazzaville.

The event’s guest speakers will focus on the country’s development priorities, based on the theme “Companies as catalysts to the emergence of the Congo”.

The 2015 ICB Forum is a must-attend event promoting investment opportunities in the Congo with African and international financial and industrial partners. It will be held under the patronage of His Excellency Denis Sassou N’Gguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo.

The 2015 ICB Forum and its programme echoes the Congo’s economic diversification strategy. Three plenary sessions will be devoted to the country’s development dynamics, explored through the Congo’s: - diversification and industrialisation strategy - ideal geographic position as gateway to Central Africa - decentralisation policy, promoting the growth of new business hubs.

Major portions of the 2015 ICB Forum programme will be devoted to sectoral workshops, giving participants the chance to develop concrete ties with the new growth and employment hubs that are emerging in dynamic sectors like agriculture and agribusiness; forestry and the timber industries; mining; hydrocarbons; building, civil engineering, and construction; tourism and hospitality; financial services; and digital.

The 2015 ICB Forum is also holding Strategic Talks during the event. These practical presentation sessions will give participants the keys they need to assess projects in Congo-Brazzaville from the fiscal, legal, and administrative perspectives.

See the full 2015 ICB Forum programme.

With less than two months remaining before the conference begins, many distinguished personalities have already confirmed their presence for the talks and events of the 2015 ICB Forum: Isidore Mvouba, Minister of State for Industrial Development and Promotion of the Private Sector; Paul Obambi, President of the Brazzaville Chamber of Commerce; Marie-Yvonne Charlemagne, Deputy Managing Director of Rougier SA; Olivier Thery, Vice-President of Onomo International; Patricia Mongo, Managing Director of the Investment Promotion Agency of the Congo (API); Fatima Beyina-Moussa, Chief Executive Officer of Equatorial Congo Airlines (ECAIR); Didier Mavouenzela, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Pointe-Noire; Suresh Chaturvedi, Group Chairman of Overseas Infrastructure Alliance (OIA); Pierre Jessua, Managing Director of Total EP Congo; Vérone Mankou, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VMK, and Jean-Bruno Obambi, Chief Executive Officer of Azur Telecom.

There is still time for all interested companies to register and receive regular updates on the website https://www.icb2015.com/.

Follow us on the social networks: - Twitter: @ICB_2015 #ICB2015 - LinkedIn: Investir au Congo (Brazzaville)

Media contact: Abdoul Maïga – Phone: +33 (0)1 44 30 18 18 – a.maiga@icb2015.com