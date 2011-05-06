The World Economic Forum has announced that the 22nd World Economic Forum on Africa will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2012. Ethiopia is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and is Africa’s second most populous country, possessing a “deep culture and history,” noted Robert Greenhill, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of the World Economic Forum. “We know that many of our members from Africa and around the world are extremely interested in the opportunity to get a view of what is going on in that exciting country.” Read the full media release.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.