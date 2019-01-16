PRESS OFFICE: Kunjani Wines

Looking for the perfect Cape Winelands’ holiday experience in 2019? Kunjani Wines, the latest wine farm addition to the Stellenbosch Wine Route, not only offers a fun-dining restaurant and a range of estate wines but also ideal vineyard cottages to ensure a truly luxurious and stylish holiday.



1. Stay in complete luxury



Cottage kitchens are fully equipped with microwaves, dishwashers, fridges, coffee machines, dryers and washing machines. All cottages come with wall-panel heating and bedrooms are fitted with air-conditioners. Each cottage has its own private patio and braai area which overlooks the vineyards, but should you prefer staying indoors, complimentary wifi and smart televisions will keep you entertained.



2. Enjoy German Charcuterie and artisanal cheese platters

Take a short stroll from your cottage to the restaurant and enjoy a lavish German charcuterie platter with your wine tasting on our shaded deck while you take in the beautiful views. A German charcuterie board wouldn’t be German without a lot of hearty ingredients. Expect German ham, liverwurst, and a variety of cured and air-dried pork meats, alongside contrasting flavours like pickles and spicy mustard.



3. Play golf at Devonvale



Kunjani is located a stone's throw from Devonvale Golf Estate, situated below the farm. This magnificent 18-hole championship golf course needs little introduction, offering a regular challenge to both local and international golfers alike. The course, designed by Ken Elkin who designed many of the Cape's better-known courses such as Shelley Point and Boschenmeer, remains a true ‘country course’.



4. Sample Kunjani Wines



The wine tasting facility is open seven days a week from 9am to 4:30pm. Enjoy award-winning wines whilst one of the wine advisors guides you through the tasting. The Cabernet Franc-based Bordeaux style red blend was recoginised as one of the top three blends in the 2018 Cabernet Franc Challenge, while the Shiraz 2015 recently bagged a gold medal at the Michelangelo International Wine Awards.



5. Get a good night’s sleep



Bedrooms are furnished with fine percale linen and hypo-allergenic synthetic down pillows and duvets for extra comfort as well as motion isolation beds and mattresses, ensuring you feel refreshed and well-rested in the mornings.



6. Start your day with a hearty breakfast

If you don’t feel like preparing your own breakfast in your cottage, why not opt for one of the Kunjani breakfasts? Options include eggs benedict, omelettes with various fillings, eggs royale with smoked salmon and a farmhouse breakfast – which can be enjoyed seven days a week in the restaurant from 9am to 11am.



7. Bring your family and friends

The private cottages are the perfect choice for a group of friends or family seeking a countryside escape, a couple wanting to spend some time away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, as well as the corporate traveller. Kunjani is conveniently close to the city but surrounded by vineyards and breath-taking views where you will find yourself home away from home. Whether you want to bring the family or not, there is a cottage perfectly suited to your requirements.



8. Have lunch on the deck overlooking the Bottelary Hills

Kunjani’s summer menu was curated under the watchful eye of chef Lamek Mnisi, who has been at the helm of the Kunjani kitchen since it’s opening in November 2017. For starters, guests can look forward to salmon trout and beetroot gravlax infused with citrus gin, dukkah-crusted tuna niçoise with olive tapenade, and roasted duck breast with rooibos reduction. Main course options will not disappoint and include some African-inspired dishes such as springbok loin in shiraz jus and chakalaka rack of lamb with rosemary and rock salt roasted potatoes. On the sweet side chef Lamek has raised the bar with a selection of artisanal sorbets infused with the estate’s very own wines. Expect lime and chenin blanc or summer berry and shiraz sorbet. Eton Mess fans will be elated by the interesting and visually appealing presentation of this popular dessert, made with passion fruit meringue, ginger crumble and sorbet.



9. Visit nearby wine farms



Stellenbosch is one of the most renowned wine regions in South Africa and the Bottelary Hills offer spectacular hospitality. Great food, magnificent wines and a luscious landscape are found in abundance in the Bottelary Hills. Pay a visit to Bellevue for their famous pizzas, Kaapzicht Wine Estate for their pinotage, Mooiplaas for the exquisite views and a hike in their nature reserve, Villiera for their wide range of sparkling wines, and Hartenberg for their riesling and picnics.



10. Stroll the streets of Stellenbosch



Stellenbosch holds the honour of being the most well-known town in South Africa. History, culture, natural beauty, sport, education and wine has made the name 'Stellenbosch' resonate around the globe as one of South Africa's premier tourist, wine, business and education attractions. A town for all seasons, Stellenbosch offers an array of restaurants, museums, historical sites, wine tours and art galleries. With more than 150 wine farms in the region, Stellenbosch boasts the largest wine route in South Africa, as well as the oldest. Experience the City of Oaks’ welcoming hospitality and breathe in the spectacular vistas and sweeping vineyards.

For more information visit www.kunjaniwines.co.za or call +27 87 630 0409.