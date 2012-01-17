A number of African executives are using micro-blogging platform Twitter to communicate their thoughts on business, politics and Africa's development, as well as some more trivial subjects such as football.

Here are ten African business leaders and thinkers worth following on Twitter:

1. Bob Collymore @bobcollymore Position: CEO, Safaricom (Kenya) Number of followers: 36,799 Interesting tweet: “@yegonstar: Hey @bobcollymore can i call you bobby for short???” How on earth can BOBBY be short for BOB??

2. Michael Jordaan @MichaelJordaan Position: Chief Executive, First National Bank (South Africa) Number of followers: 8,027 Interesting tweet: Rating agencies are paid to formalise the blindingly obvious, long after the markets have figured it out.

3. Trevor Ncube @TrevorNcube Position: Chairman and Deputy Executive Chairman at Alpha Media Holdings (Zimbabwe) and M&G Media (South Africa) Number of followers: 6,590 Interesting tweet: Am I the only one who thinks Sir Alex is enjoying gum more than football? #ManU #N'Castle

4. Chris Kirubi @CKirubi Position: Africa's 31st richest person (according to Forbes) with interests in a variety of industries (Kenya) Number of followers: 21,693 Interesting tweet: A friendship founded on business is better than a business founded on friendship... What do you think? True or false?

5. Grant Pattison @GrantPattison Position: CEO, Massmart (South Africa) Number of followers: 775 Interesting tweet: Never Argue With A Fool – They Will Drag You Down To Their Level, Then Beat You With Experience!

6. Ashish J. Thakkar @AshishMaraGroup Position: Founder and MD, Mara Group (Uganda) Number of followers: 63 Interesting tweet: Being in #Dubai airport makes you think why we don't have airports like this in #Africa. We need to adopt PPP's and be more innovative.

7. Ory Okolloh @kenyanpundit Position: Policy Manager, Google Africa (South Africa/Kenya) Number of followers: 21,277 Interesting tweet: So if any reporter out there wants to do a non-overdone future of Africa story (hint don't mention mpesa), youth bulge and farming is it.

8. Mteto Nyati @mteton Position: MD, Microsoft South Africa (South Africa) Number of followers: 329 Interesting tweet: Human beings try to control others but the human soul is hard wired to be free. Why do we waste time and effort ???

9. Mthuli Ncube @MthuliNcube Position: Chief Economist and Vice President, African Development Bank (Tunisia) Number of followers: 138 Interesting tweet: Africa's ageing population is an opportunity for policy reforms and business opportunities in medical insurance and life assurance.

10. Linus Gitahi @LGtwits Position: CEO, Nation Media Group (Kenya) Number of followers: 2,566 Interesting tweet: It's a paradox that the more disciplined I am, the more freedom I have.....similarly, the more I give, the more I seem to create wealth.