Nigeria: Investing in African agriculture and real state with Subomi Plumptre
In Episode #71 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Subomi Plumptre, CEO of Volition Cap, an asset management firm based in Nigeria. The company has established a $30 million fund aimed at supporting agriculture and real estate projects across Africa. Notably, Volition Cap has pioneered a unique structure that leverages traditional cooperatives, providing a novel approach to fund management. Furthermore, Volition Cap has made contributions to the African film industry by disbursing $250,000 through its entertainment and media fund.
The podcast covers the following topics:
- Challenges faced by the African and diasporan middle classes in their pursuit of financial prosperity
- The most attractive sectors for investment in Africa
- Hurdles encountered when investing funds in African markets
