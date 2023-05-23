Nigeria: Investing in African agriculture and real state with Subomi Plumptre

In Episode #71 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Subomi Plumptre, CEO of Volition Cap, an asset management firm based in Nigeria. The company has established a $30 million fund aimed at supporting agriculture and real estate projects across Africa. Notably, Volition Cap has pioneered a unique structure that leverages traditional cooperatives, providing a novel approach to fund management. Furthermore, Volition Cap has made contributions to the African film industry by disbursing $250,000 through its entertainment and media fund.

The podcast covers the following topics:

Challenges faced by the African and diasporan middle classes in their pursuit of financial prosperity

The most attractive sectors for investment in Africa

Hurdles encountered when investing funds in African markets

Listen below:

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts